Steve Bowers to Retire from WNWS, Grace Media

Steve Bowers, the host of “Blue Suede Forever” on Jackson, Tennessee’s WNWS (101.5 FM), will retire this week from the station and Grace Media Group.

His retirement caps more than four decades of broadcasting in various markets. Bowers began his career at WBOL (1560 AM) and WVST (91.3 FM) in the Bolivar market. He moved to WNWS in 1994, where he has hosted the radio program ever since.

Bowers said his current show sees him get up every morning around 3 a.m. for prep before he starts his hosting duties from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. He said he intends to look for other broadcast and podcast opportunities after retiring from the station.

“I love this business,” Bowers said in an interview published by WNWS on Wednesday. “I have been places I would have never been – Saudi Arabia, to covering Presidential and Gubernatorial inaugurations – and talked with thousands of people with whom I would never would have had a conversation – listeners and guests – had it not been for radio.”

Bowers’ last broadcast with the station will be Thursday morning.