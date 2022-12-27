Minnesota National Guard Celebrates Radio Partnership

The Minnesota National Guard is celebrating 12 years of partnering with Minnesota Military Radio, a program produced in partnership with iHeartMedia that reaches more than 308,000 active duty service members and veterans in the state.

Minnesota Military Radio was conceived in 2010 by Drew Lee, who was then an on-air host at KTLK (1130 AM) in Minneapolis. Tom Lyons, the long-time host of Minnesota Military Radio, encouraged the involvement of the Minnesota National Guard.

Lee died in June, leaving many involved with the show shocked and saddened. But the program continued on, recently celebrating its 600th show. One pride point for Minnesota Military Radio: The show has never aired a repeat since it started more than a decade ago.

“The show continues to operate in lockstep with military and veteran organizations across the state,” Army Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams with the state national guard said. “Minnesota Military Radio has been instrumental in sharing the stories of the Minnesota National Guard and following them as they travel around the world. The program has also been vital to communicate to veterans the benefits available to them. With 13 years and 700 shows on the horizon, Minnesota Military Radio plans to continue its mission for years to come.”

The program is heard on dozens of stations across Minnesota. To learn more about Minnesota Military Radio, go HERE.