BetterHelp is Podcasting’s Top Advertiser

By
Radio Ink
-
0

MagellanAI says BetterHelp spread around over $8 million on 814 shows with the comedy genre receiving the bulk of the money. Amazon was heard on the most shows, over 1400. Here are MazgellanAI’s top 10 advertisers for the money of November…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here