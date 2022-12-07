WMAL Raises $405,000 for Fisher House

Cumulus Media’s D.C.-area talk station WMAL (105.9 FM) raised more than $405,000 during its Operation Fisher House radiothon.

The charity campaign started December 1 and went over the course of two days. It featured popular WMAL hosts interviewing families of injured veterans who have benefitted from the Fisher House charity.

“Our partnership with WMAL has stood the test of time and is one we are forever grateful for,” Ken Fisher, the chairman and CEO of Fisher House, said in a statement. “Over the years, the dedication and contributions of WMAL to military and veteran families has been profound. We are so thankful to their generous listeners, who have given so much for the past 20 years.”

WMAL’s broadcast area includes several military locations, including Dover Air Force Base, the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, the Washington Navy Yard, Fort McNair, National Response Center Coast Guard and others.

Fisher House assists several group homes in the Washington, D.C. area, including homes in Bethesda, on Dover Air Force Base and at Walter Reed.

“Year after year, our listeners step up with support for injured veterans and their families,” Bill Hess, the vice president of news-talk at Cumulus Media and the program director for WMAL, said on Tuesday. “As the Fisher House Foundation approaches its 100th house worldwide, it’s rewarding to know our listeners play such a large role in the organization’s ability to serve the families of our wounded servicemen and women.”

WMAL listeners have donated a total of over $8.5 million over the last two decades to support the efforts of Fisher House Foundation.