Sherman Winfield to Judge Radio Mercury Awards

The Radio Mercury Awards says Sherman Winfield, the executive director of marketing and communications firm VMLY&R, will be the lead judge for its 2023 competition.

At VMLY&R, Winfield oversees campaign strategies and creative efforts for a number of legacy brands, including the Coca-Cola Company, Sam’s Club and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

“The Radio Mercury Awards continue to deliver on awarding radio and audio that will ‘set the frequency’ for the future of the medium, and I am honored that I get to serve as chief judge for the 2023 competition,” Winfield said in a statement. “I am excited to get a roster of final round judges together to hear the work that showcases the growth in radio and audio.”

“We are excited to have Sherman as this year’s chief judge. He has been a great partner as a final round judge and winner in past years,” Erica Farber, the president, chair and CEO of the Radio Creative Fund, said on Tuesday. “The Radio Mercury Awards team is looking forward to hearing the amazing work that will be entered and to have Sherman at the helm of this year’s awards event.”

Award categories for the 32nd annual Radio Mercury Awards competition will be announced in January.