All Access was the first to report that the Westwood One founder died Sunday. Pattiz launched Westwood One back in 1976. He would also go on to launch Courtside Entertainment and later Podcasst One.

PodcastOne President Kit Gray said, “Norm was a great innovator in the world of broadcast and his contributions to the genre are immeasurable. He left an indelible impact on everyone that he met, and he will be deeply missed.”

The cause of death was not immediately announced.