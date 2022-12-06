FEC Adopts New Online Political Ad Disclaimers

The Federal Election Commission has adopted new disclosure requirements for online political advertising, clarifying that such postings must clearly identify the sponsor of the advertisement.

The new rules reject the “stand by your ad” messaging that is required on broadcast and cable television as well as on radio — the type where the candidate says they “approve this message” — instead requiring that the message clearly say that it has been paid for by a political action committee or other individual or group.

Broadcast attorney David Oxenford has more details on the change in his latest blog which you can read HERE.