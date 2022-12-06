Norm Pattiz Dies at Age 79

The Westwood One founder died Sunday, the cause of his death has not yet been released. Pattiz launched Westwood One in 1976. He would also go on to launch Courtside Entertainment and Podcasst One.

Radio Ink Chairman Eric Rhoads said: “Norm was a hurricane, a force to be reckoned with. From his early days when he struggled to start Westwood One, his success was because of his relentless drive. When Norm faced a problem, before the day was out he had dozens of unique solutions and had implemented several of them. He was absolutely unstoppable. Norm was also one of the biggest innovators I’ve known in the industry. He was always trying new things, and could somehow see around corners years in advance. Of course, his passion for Podcasting was very early and ahead of the game, but his vision paid off. Norm was also the consummate showman, he did everything big and with style. I’m truly honored to have called him friend and colleague.”

“With Norm Pattiz’ passing, we have lost a true media visionary,” said Suzanne Grimes, President of Westwood One and EVP of Marketing for Cumulus Media. “He founded Westwood One, which grew to become the largest radio network in the United States and one of the top media companies in the world. His legacy lives on in all of us at Westwood One.”

PodcastOne President Kit Gray said, “Norm was a great innovator in the world of broadcast, and his contributions to the genre are immeasurable. He left an indelible impact on everyone that he met, and he will be deeply missed.”

Pattiz was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2019, and he received the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation’s Giants of Broadcasting, also in 2019.