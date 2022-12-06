AMI to Manage New Jersey Broadcasters Association

The Board of Directors for the New Jersey Broadcasters Association has selected Association Management Incorporated (AMI) to manage, guide and lead the group going forward.

AMI and their executive leadership, including president Lisa Reynolds, bring more than 15 years of experience in managing, developing and consulting for state and national trade associations, including ones like the NJBA, the group said in a statement.

“The NJBA has always been on the forefront of change and advocacy,” John Mozes, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, said on Monday. “With the addition of AMI we will continue to lead our broadcasters on a local, state, and national level with greater prominence than ever before.”

“We are excited to be guiding the NJBA through the next chapter in their storied history,” Reynolds said in a statement. “We have partnered with veteran State Broadcasters’

Association leader Jordan Walton to serve as Executive Director and together, we look forward to evolving the association to better serve our members.”

AMI will oversee and advance the NJBA’s Public Education Program, which provides state agencies, trade organizations and other not-for-profit groups the opportunity to increase awareness and educate the public across the NJBA’s network of radio and television stations throughout the state.

“The NJBA and our members are about to enter a new era for our organization, and I’ve never been more excited about our association’s future as I am now,” Mozes said.

For more information on NJBA, visit the group’s website HERE.