KUIC Raises $63,000 for Leaven Kids

Alpha Media’s adult contemporary station KUIC (95.3 FM) in Vacaville, California raised more than $63,000 for a local charity during its fifth-annual KUIC Radiothon for Leaven Kids.

“Wow! Over $60,000 raised this year for Leaven Kids — thank you KUIC listeners, community members and our Alpha Media staff,” Phil D’Angelo, the senior vice president and market manager of KUIC, said in a statement. “Thank

you also for Leaven Kids’ continued commitment and efforts to help the youth in our community!”

The Fairfield-based Leaven Kids helps transform marginalized communities through tutoring and mentoring, and provides a safe place where parents know their kids are well-cared for year-around. More than 4,500 families and children have been served since 2009.

All told, KUIC listeners raised $63,112.98 during the recent radiothon, an increase of around $23,600 compared to last year’s charity event.