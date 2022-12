For the 25th year, Retro Country USA will produce its “Retro Country Christmas” holiday special for stations.

This year’s guests include Clay Walker, Justin Moore, Lacy J. Dalton, Lee Brice, T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, Ronnie Milsap and other country artists and superstars. The show will be hosted by Dale O’Brien.

For more information on the special, e-mail Kimberly Sawyer at [email protected] or Raphael George at [email protected].