Cumulus Promotes Lewis

John Lewis is promoted to Regional Vice President/Market Manager for Huntsville and Chattanooga. Lewis, who joined Cumulus Media in 2009, is promoted from his role as Market Manager for Huntsville. The company owns five stations in Huntsville.

Lewis was previously Vice President/Regional Market Manager for Cumulus Chattanooga and Macon. He has also served Cumulus Media as Vice President/Market Manager for the company’s radio stations in Albany, NY, Pensacola, FL, Lexington, KY, and Memphis, TN.

Bob Walker, President of Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “We are excited to have John continue to lead our talented Huntsville team and to expand his duties to again lead the successful team in Chattanooga. His passion for our industry and his enthusiastic leadership style are key reasons for his success.”

Lewis commented: “I am very appreciative of Cumulus for this opportunity to lead the Chattanooga and Huntsville markets. I am so excited and honored to re-join the amazing Chattanooga team and help both markets continue to grow and thrive over the coming years.”