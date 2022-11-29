iHeartMedia Connecticut Stations Collect Turkeys

iHeartMedia’s New Haven and Hartford, Connecticut stations collected nearly 5,000 frozen turkeys and more than 8,000 pounds of non-perishable food for Connecticut Foodshare during Thanksgiving-related charity events.

The charity events also collected over $189,000 in monetary donations that will benefit Connecticut Foodshare, a spokesperson said on Monday.

Several iHeartMedia Hartford stations participated in the Bank of America Turkey Tuesday event on Tuesday, November 15, which helped bring in cash and food donations for the organization.

“Hunger is a chronic problem that affects nearly 400,000 people in Connecticut, especially those most vulnerable in our community,” Joe Gianni, the president of Bank of America of Greater Hartford, said in a statement. “Our continued partnership with Connecticut Foodshare is one way that we are working to address critical needs statewide. We are pleased that Bank of America Turkey Tuesday has become the single-largest Thanksgiving food collection event of the season.”

Later that week, the 32nd annual KC101 Stuff the Bus brought in more cash and food donations for Connecticut Foodshare.

“We are continually grateful of the outpouring of donations from our listeners and Connecticut community on our annual events to ensure a Thanksgiving for all,” Vanessa Wojtusiak, the vice president of marketing for iHeartMedia’s New Haven and Hartford station groups, said on Monday. “This year, the support from listeners, sponsors, partners and volunteers helped make a remarkable state-wide impact.”

“We could not have met our Thanksgiving goal without our community partners,” Jason Jakubowski, the president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, said in a statement. “Thanks to the amazing team at iHeartMedia our neighbors throughout Connecticut will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their family and friends.”