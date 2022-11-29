Armstrong & Getty Raise $820,000 for Charity

iHeartMedia’s Sacramento topical news-talk show Armstrong & Getty raised more than $820,000 to benefit the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station during a recent radiothon.

It was the ninth consecutive year that hosts Jack Armstrong and Joe Getty raised money for the veteran-focused charity, with funds going to help reunite injured military service members with their families for the holidays, among other charitable acts.

“Warrior Foundation Freedom Station is an amazing and efficient organization,” Getty said in a statement on Monday. “We like to focus on the positive. But the truth is, there are so many sad and heartbreaking stories involving injured service members who’ve fallen into despair, loneliness, drug addiction or homelessness.”

“We really believe it’s important to take the success of the radio show and do something positive–and we really believe in this charity,” Armstrong said. “It is our patriotic duty to provide our time and help spread the word about this incredible cause. We remain grateful that our faithful Armstrong & Getty listeners have continued to support us by once again donating so generously to Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.”

Donations to the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station are still being accepted via the Armstrong & Getty website.

Armstrong & Getty is produced from iHeartMedia’s talk station KSTE (650 AM) in Sacramento and is syndicated on more than 50 stations, primarily along the west coast.