WZRV Listeners Donate 14,000 Pounds of Food

The 14th annual Campaign for Hunger event put on by Royal Broadcasting’s Front Royal, Virginia classic hits station WZRV (95.3 FM, The River) saw listeners donate more than 14,000 pounds of food and nearly $17,000 in cash leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A spokesperson for the station said donations this year exceeded their expectations. The cash donations will help local charity C-CAP get 40,000 meals, which will help the community for six months.

The charity camp-out event saw on-air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward and Scott Bradley sleep on a bus this year, where they broadcast live the entire time. Station owners joined them in the cause.

“For 14 months now, the community has proven it supports its own,” Andrew Shearer, the president of Royal Broadcasting, said on Monday. “We’re merely the conduit for the great work individuals and businesses do in support of this mission. I’m truly humbled that we can be a part of it.”

Since 2008, donors have offered up more than 190,000 pounds of food and nearly $125,000 in cash and gift card donations.