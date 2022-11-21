Harvey, Audacy Delivering Turkeys

Audacy and “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” are teaming up to provide families with meals this holiday season. 96.3 The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, SC, 97.1 QMG (WQMG-FM) in Greensboro, NC, 95.7 R&B (WVKL-FM) in Norfolk, VA and 106.5 The Beat (WBTJ-FM) in Richmond, VA will participate in “The Annual Steve Harvey Morning Show Turkey Giveaway” to deliver Thanksgiving meals to over 800 families in need.

“We’re delighted to once again leverage the unique connection we have with our local communities to spread some good this holiday season,” said Doug Abernethy, Regional President, Audacy. “We’re proud to continue lending our reach throughout the Carolinas and Virginia to help those in need.”

“It’s an honor and a privilege for all of us at ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’ to help those in need,” said Steve Harvey during a recent broadcast. “Happy Thanksgiving and God bless you all this holiday season.”

Details for each participating station are:



96.3 The Block – Greenville, SC

Station will partner with Healthy Blue South Carolina and Butterball to distribute 300 turkeys to families in need across the Upstate

150 turkeys, 300 total, will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis the following locations: November 21 at Cherrydale Elementary in Greenville, SC and November 22 at ReGenesis Health Care Services in Spartanburg, SC

Additional sponsors include Benson Kia of Spartanburg

97.1 QMG – Greensboro, NC

Station will partner with Healthy Blue and Children and Families First to distribute turkeys to more than 70 families in the Triad

Turkeys to be distributed on Tuesday, November 22 at Children and Families First in Greensboro, NC

Turkeys will be distributed in the form of Walmart gift cards to charities that can be used to purchase turkeys or other meal items

95.7 R&B – Norfolk, VA

Turkeys will be donated to various non-profit organizations to feed more than 70 families in the Hampton Roads community

Listeners are encouraged to nominate a local non-profit on the station’s website (www.957rnb.com) through November 18 to receive up to six turkeys to help families in need this holiday

Turkeys will be distributed in the form of Walmart gift cards to charities that can be used to purchase turkeys or other meal items

106.5 The Beat – Richmond, VA

Turkeys will be donated to various non-profit organizations to feed more than 70 families in the Richmond community

Listeners are encouraged to nominate a local non-profit on the station’s website (www.1065thebeat.com) through November 18 to receive up to six turkeys to help families in need this holiday

Turkeys will be distributed in the form of Walmart gift cards to charities that can be used to purchase turkeys or other meal items

“The Annual Steve Harvey Morning Show Turkey Giveaway,” has donated close to 110,000 turkeys nationwide since its inaugural event in 2009.