Saga Fills The Shelves

730,000 meals will be served thanks to donations made at the 26th annual WNOR/WAFX Mayflower Marathon Food Drive in Virginia Beach. The drive took place simultaneously at four locations from 5:30am on Friday, 11/18 until 3pm on Sunday, 11/20.

Wayne Leland, President/GM WNOR and WAFX said, “The shelves at the Foodbank are overflowing with much needed donations thanks to the support of our generous listeners and client partners. The FM99 and 106.9 The Fox 26th Annual Mayflower Marathon will create more than 730,000 meals! Thanks to the Foodbanks and everyone who made a donation for helping to feed Hampton Roads.”

“We are beyond grateful to FM99 and 106.9 The Fox for all they do to make this event possible. This is such an impactful time for people struggling with food insecurity. And by the response, it’s clear that there are a great many compassionate folks out there who sense that need,” said Christopher Tan, President and CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “They can feel good about their donations knowing that all the food collected will be on their neighbors’ tables by Thanksgiving.”

“We and our Peninsula community are grateful for the generosity exhibited over the past three days. The food and monetary donations collected will go far in replenishing our shelves for this holiday season. We never fulfill our mission alone. Neighbors helping neighbors is what the Mayflower Marathon is all about. We appreciate and value our community partners who share in our vision for a hunger free and properly nourished community.” said Karen Joyner, CEO of Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.