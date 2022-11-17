Eranzo to Launch World Cup Podcast

Oswaldo Díaz and reVolver Podcasts are launching a new podcast focused on the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament.

The show, Futbol Hoy, will see Díaz travel to Qatar as his character Eranzo, who will offer his insight and commentary on the World Cup tournament, which starts on Monday.

“The biggest show on earth brought to our listeners by one of the biggest Latino podcast stars is just a dream come true for reVolver. We have a very exciting month ahead, combining the excitement of futbol and the World Cup with Erazno’s winning personality and cleats on the ground,” Jack Hobbs, the president of reVolver, said in a statement.

“Erazno has always been more like I wanted to be. It’s my mask. He is an incredible soccer fanatico, he loves wrestling, incorporates jokes on the show, is the talkative one, the one who talks about childhood things that I have lived, and the one who lived on a ranch,” Díaz said. “Erazno is the one from Jiquilpan, and he comes to America. He is the most human of all my characters, and with whom people identify the most. He lives in a garage and there are people who really live like that.”

reVolver’s podcasts are available across a umber of platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, iHeartRadio and the SiriusXM app.