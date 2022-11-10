WTMX Men Raise Cash for Cancer Research

On-air personalities at Chicago’s WTMX (101.9 FM, The Mix) partnered with the Real Men Wear Pink campaign to raise funds for the American Cancer Society in October.

The effort coincided with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which ran throughout the month of October.

Morning Mix host Chris Petlak, newsman Brian “Whip” Paruch, Afternoon Mix co-host Casey McCabe and Mix Night host Dash were part of the effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society during the campaign.

“We are grateful to 101.9 The Mix, Chris, Whip, McCabe and Dash, for lending their voices to our cause,” Emily Lipinsky, the senior director of the American Cancer Society, said in a statement. “Not only did they wear pink, but they raised awareness about breast cancer and made a huge commitment to raise funds to help save more lives.”

More than $691,000 was raised for the American Cancer Society of Greater Chicagoland. The effort was assisted by corporate sponsor Tree Time Christmas Creations and indie rock band Fitz and the Tantrums.

Petlak, who serves as the co-chair of the local Real Men Wear Pink organization, said WTMX’s audience helped make a real impact on the fight against breast cancer.

“I’m so grateful to The Men of The Mix and our partners in Treetime Christmas Creations and Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums,” Petlak said on Wednesday.

WTMX is owned by Hubbard Broadcasting.