Fox Sports Signs Philly Podcast

FOX Sports Radio, a division of Premiere Sports Network, announced Wednesday it has added the sports talk podcast, “The Paulie & Tony Fusco Show,” to the network’s family of podcasts.

Each week on “The Paulie & Tony Fusco Show,” former Herd with Colin Cowherd producers Andrew Samson and Sharief Ali portray die-hard Philadelphia sports fans and cable TV stars who think they have the best sports takes when they actually have the worst. New episodes are available Thursdays.

“Of all the things to happen to Philly sports this year, this announcement about our show is clearly the biggest,” said Paulie and Tony Fusco. “It shows we are the best in the business, which of course, everyone already knew.”

“When the Phillies were 21-29, I made a wager that the Phillies wouldn’t make the World Series for another decade,” said Scott Shapiro, FOX Sports Radio Senior Vice President of Sports Programming. “I now significantly regret that ill-advised wager as the result is having to take on this so-called podcast. If you value your time, please DO NOT listen to this podcast.”