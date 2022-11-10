WLS to Broadcast NASCAR to Chicago

Cumulus Media’s talk radio station in Chicago, WLS (890 AM), has signed a multi-year deal with the Motor Racing Network to broadcast NASCAR in that market.

The deal includes the first-ever Chicago Street Race, which is part of a three-year deal between the City of Chicago and NASCAR. Likewise, Cumulus’ deal with the Motor Racing Network on WLS-AM is for three years and is slated to begin in 2023.

“We are thrilled to be the new Chicago radio home of NASCAR,” Stephanie Tichenor, the program director at WLS-AM, said on Wednesday. “We look forward to growing this new partnership as we gear up for the first-ever Chicago Street Race next summer, and what promises to be an unforgettable Fourth of July weekend.”

Motor Racing Network is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NASCAR and is now in its 53rd year of broadcasting. It is the primary source of NASCAR play-by-play as well as associated NASCAR programming.

“We are so excited to partner with WLS-AM to deliver the excitement of NASCAR’s 75th season to race fans across the Chicago metro,” Chris Schwartz, the president of the Motor Racing Network, said in a statement. “As we look ahead to next summer, the first-ever street race in NASCAR’s history will take place on Chicago’s city streets. This event will be like nothing we’ve ever seen and is sure to be a highlight of the 2023 season!”