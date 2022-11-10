Dave Ramsey to Speak at RAB Workshop

The Radio Advertising Bureau says broadcaster and financial expert Dave Ramsey will deliver remarks at its next webinar.

The event, “Radio Works for Financial Services,” is a one-hour presentation that will focus on the expanding financial services category and its key segments, including retail banking, investment banking and credit cards, with a focus on the challenges and opportunities ahead in the new year.

Ramsey will be joined by Peter Nelson, the president of Glenwood State Bank in Minnesota, and Leighton Broadcasting sales manager Chris Uhde during the moderated question-and-answer session.

The event takes place Wednesday, November 16 at noon Central Time (1 p.m. Eastern Time). An on-demand replay will be available for those who are interested but who can’t attend the live event.

Registration is free for RAB members. For more information and to register, go HERE.