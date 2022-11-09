WMGK to Host Turkey Drop for Needy Families

Beasley Media Group says its classic rock station WMGK (102.9 FM) will host a turkey collection event to benefit needy families in the Philadelphia area.

The John DeBella Turkey Drop will take place Tuesday, November 22 in front of the Kimmel Central Building in Philadelphia, the company said in a press release.

“The Kimmel Cultural Campus is Philadelphia’s gathering place for diverse performances and events as well as impactful community initiatives, from blood drives to serving our neighbors as a polling place,” Matías Tarnopolsky, the president and chief executive of the Kimmel Center and the Philadelphia Orchestra, said on Tuesday. “We are honored to be part of WMGK’s Turkey Drop broadcast each year, acting as homebase for this event that plays such a meaningful role in the lives of those in need.”

Beasley says the event is the largest, single-day food gathering event in Philadelphia. Last year, the John DeBella Turkey Drop collected over 9,000 turkeys for needy families there.

The event is named after WMGK morning show host John DeBella, who will host a live broadcast from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the day of the event.

Donations will also be collected at twelve ACME supermarkets across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The collected turkeys will benefit City Team Philadelphia; cash and checks can also be donated at the supermarkets or the Turkey Drop event.

For more information on the turkey collection event, visit WMGK’s website HERE.