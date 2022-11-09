Beasley’s WJBR to Present 2022 Turkeython

Beasley Media Group’s WJBR (99.5 FM, Mix 99.5) will host the Turkeython 2022 at a local grocery store in the Wilmington market in late November.

The event will take place at the ACME supermarket in Latana Square and Concord Pike on November 21, Beasley said in a press release on Tuesday.

The event will see WJBR talent and staff collecting turkeys, ham, ACME gift cards and non-perishable food items for the Ministry of Caring, a local not-for-profit that offers support and relief for poor citizens there.

For more information on the Turkeython 2022 event, visit the website of WJBR by going HERE.