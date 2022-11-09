Forecast 2023: Main Street & Retail Row

The importance of smaller and independent media has been proven time and again.

Local audiences rely on radio and television stations in times of crisis. In just the past few years, these broadcasters have provided critical information as our country has gone through a pandemic, a contentious political atmosphere, and most recently a natural disaster in the form of a hurricane.

Forecast 2023 brings together a panel of resourceful and savvy independent broadcasters who share their view of the industry and their commitment to their markets.

On November 16, Moderator David Donovan, the President and Executive Director of the New York State Broadcasters Association, hosts a discussion about the rewards — and the occasional challenges — of serving local audiences and clients, and why they remain enthused and optimistic about their businesses.

Sharing insight on the opportunities, successes, and foibles of Main Street and Retail Row are Carolyn Becker, Owner, Riverfront Broadcasting; Randy Gravley, President/CEO, Tri-State Communications; Brian Lilly, CEO, Lilly Broadcasting and SJL Broadcasting; and DuJuan McCoy, Owner, Circle City Broadcasting. They will guide you through the neighborhood and lead attendees onto the right path.

Presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report, this prestigious summit covers a wide range of topics from Washington to Wall Street, automobiles to mobile devices and focuses on what’s ahead in the broadcast community’s future and how to prepare for its opportunities and challenges.

Register today for Forecast 2023 and be part of the discussions and debates about what’s ahead for radio and television. This limited seating event will be held on November 16 at the Harvard Club in New York City.