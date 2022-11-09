Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott will receive the Jeff Smulyan Award at the 2023 Barrett Sports Media Summit.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award – especially with Jeff Smulyan’s name associated with it — I’ve been a fan of his throughout the years,” Talbott said in a statement on Tuesday. “Premiere Networks and Fox Sports Radio are dedicated to delivering the best multi-platform sports audio content the industry has to offer, and this award truly recognizes the amazing efforts of our entire team, who I couldn’t be more proud of.”

BSM President Jason Barrett said Fox Sports Radio’s growth has been “impressive” under Barrett, momentum that grew thanks to its operational and management partnership with Premiere.

“When combined with Premiere’s performance and reach, and seizing opportunities in the digital space by launching strong brands such as The Volume, in partnership with Colin Cowherd, you start to see how she’s put her magical touch on the industry,” Barrett said. “The best leaders are the ones who empower their people, work with their talent, and study situations to determine where room for growth exists, and few have the respect, trust, and confidence of their people better than Julie Talbott.”

The award is named after Emmis Communications’ founder and chief executive officer, who praised Barrett for her tireless work in the radio industry.

“I have known Julie for many, many years, and our industry doesn’t have a better ambassador than her,” Smulyan said. “She has worked tirelessly to build Premiere into a remarkable enterprise, and she has made legions of friends and admirers along the way. She is so deserving of this award and I couldn’t be happier that my friend, Julie Talbott is the winner of the 2023 Jeff Smulyan Award.”

Talbott will be presented with the award at the 2023 BSM Summit in March. For more information on the event, including how to register, go HERE.