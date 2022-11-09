Ramsey Gives Vets Access to Finance Course

Broadcaster and personal finance guru Dave Ramsey is offering access to his “Financial Peace University” program to 1,000 veterans on Friday.

The timing of the giveaway coincides with Veterans Day, with veterans getting access to the nine-lesson digital personal finance course when they register their information on the website of Ramsey Solutions. The course typically costs $80.

“With Financial Peace University, you’ll learn the proven plan to pay off debt fast and save more money for your future,” a statement on the website of the course says.

Ramsey Solutions says Financial Peace University has “helped millions take control of their money for 30 years.” Military members say financial issues are among their top stress factors.

Veterans who are selected as part of the initiative will be able to attend an in-person class or participate in the seminar through on-demand videos offered online.

For more information on Financial Peace University or to register as a veteran, go HERE.