WKHX Fundraiser Nets Boys & Girls Club Over $25,000

A benefit concert produced by Cumulus Media’s Atlanta country station WKHX (101.5 FM, New Country 101-FIVE) brought in over $25,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.

Around 1,000 listeners joined WKHX for the intimate concert on November 1, which featured a performance by country artist Kane Brown.

“We are so grateful to Cumulus Media, New Country 101-FIVE, and especially to Kane Brown for their generous gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta,” David Jernigan, the president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, said in a statement. “It is our mission to ignite the unlimited potential of kids and teens through engaging environments. This donation will directly benefit thousands of young leaders in our Clubs who have a passion for music and arts and could one day become the next Kane Brown.”

“We’re proud to partner with Kane Brown in providing New Country listeners with an intimate evening of great music that raised $25,000 for such a great organization,” Sean Shannon, the vice president and market manager at Cumulus Atlanta, said.

Mike Moore, the program director at WKHX, echoed those sentiments, saying the station was “thrilled to partner with Kane Brown and our friends at RCA Records Nashville to provide Country music fans with such a unique and special evening while raising money for a wonderful organization like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.”