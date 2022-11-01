Morrison Comes Home to Tampa

iHeartMedia announced today that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area.

Morrison will report to Tommy Chuck, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Tampa Bay who said, “I could not be more excited for Ashley to join our team at Tampa Bay’s #1 country station, US103.5,” said Tommy Chuck, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Tampa Bay. “Ashley has been on our radar for several years and I am excited to bring a star programmer over to the iHeartMedia family!”

“I’ve waited for the perfect opportunity to get back home, and it’s here,” said Morrison. “I get to continue being a part of the best format in music and do it closer to family. I appreciate all the mentors and experiences I’ve had that have prepared me for this opportunity to join the incredible team at US103.5. I’m ready to get to work in Tampa Bay!”