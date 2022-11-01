Starting next season, the Chicago Bears will have a new radio home.

On Tuesday, Good Karma Brands announced ESPN Chicago (WMVP, 1000 AM) will operate the Bears Radio Network, with the station carry regular season games from the Chicago Bears starting with the 2023-2024 season. Currently, those games air on cross-town rival WBBM NewsRadio (780 AM, 105.9 FM).

In addition to play-by-play coverage from regular season games, ESPN Chicago will offer pre- and post-game coverage as well as additional content centered around the Bears franchise.

“The Chicago Bears are a best-in-class organization, and we are excited to partner with a charter franchise of the NFL,” Keith Williams, the market manager for ESPN Chicago, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are dedicated to delivering a top-notch broadcast for our partners and fans around the Midwest and the world. Our teammates are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to get started and execute at the highest level.”

Ted Phillips, the president of the Chicago Bears, said the team was “incredibly impressed” with the level of enthusiasm ESPN Chicago and Good Karma Brands showed in landing the Bears Radio Network.

“Their plan for presenting Bears football on the radio is first class, and we know that ESPN 1000 will be an excellent home for our games and a hub for Bears talk year-round,” Philips said. “We look forward to working with the station beginning in 2023.”

The telecast rights to Bears regular season games adds to ESPN Chicago’s roster of live sports. Currently, the station carries regular season games from the Chicago White Sox baseball team.

“Our on-air talent is incredibly passionate about our hometown team, and that passion will show within and beyond the in-game broadcasts, integrated throughout our programming year-round,” Danny Zederman, ESPN Chicago’s director of content, said on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to listen to live play-by-play of Chicago Bears games next year on 1000 AM, on the ESPN Chicago radio app and on the HD2 feed of sister-station WSHE (100.3 FM).