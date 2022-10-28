Santos Live From Israel

Premiere Networks syndicated host Enrique Santos has been broadcasting live from Jerusalem this week. Santos’ broadcast from Israel coincides with the news that German sports brand Adidas is severing business ties with Kanye West, for a series of anti-Jewish rants and racist comments.

Santos, who also serves as President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino, was invited by Fuente Latina, a non-profit organization engaging and educating the U.S. Hispanic population about the Jewish world, Israel, and the Middle East through mainstream Spanish-language media.

During his visit to the Jewish state, Santos sat down for an exclusive interview with Jerusalem’s Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum. who publicly condemned West for spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories. “You cannot go out from a position of power and encourage violence on any group,” said the Deputy Mayor, referencing West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on Jewish people.” “His words are not only hurting the Jewish people, but also dehumanizing an entire nation of people, including his fans like my son,” she said.

Of the trip, Enrique said, “I’m thankful to be back in Israel, this time with my entire morning show team and family. One of the many sites we visited was Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum, which is a stark reminder of real-life consequences and horrors of what happens when extremists act on anti-Jewish rhetoric and conspiracy theories.”

“Enrique Santos and his beloved co-hosts gave listeners a unique experience they will never forget through their historic live broadcast from Israel,” said Leah Soibel, founder and CEO of Fuente Latina. “The audience went on a journey exploring the Holy Land together with Enrique and Fuente Latina, learning about Israel’s history and diversity. We are grateful that Enrique, a signatory of Fuente Latina’s Latin-Jewish Media and Entertainment Alliance, is sharing the Jewish story with his audience at a time when anti-Jewish conspiracies are on the rise in the U.S. and around the world.”