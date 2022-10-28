Feds Change Newsgathering Regs

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced revisions to the Justice Department’s regulations regarding obtaining information from, or records of, members of the news media. The new regulations safeguard the right of journalists to report news without the threat of government interference.

The NAB came out in support of Garland’s announcement. “The use of confidential sources is pivotal to a free press’s responsibility to expose corruption, protect our democracy, ensure accountability and shine a light on the truth. Broadcasters appreciate Attorney General Garland for taking this important step, and we urge Congress to pass a federal shield law that would create long-lasting protections for a free and open press.”

The regulations, among other things, codify the policy announced by Garland in 202, “pursuant to which seeking compulsory legal process for the purpose of obtaining information from, or records of, members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering is prohibited except under limited, specified circumstances.”

“These regulations recognize the crucial role that a free and independent press plays in our democracy,” said Attorney General Garland. “Because freedom of the press requires that members of the news media have the freedom to investigate and report the news, the new regulations are intended to provide enhanced protection to members of the news media from certain law enforcement tools and actions that might unreasonably impair newsgathering.”

The Attorney General’s memorandum announcing the revisions can be found here . The revised regulations can be found here .