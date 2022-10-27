New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations

Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone.

In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.

“In a world where listeners are barraged with an almost steady stream of negativity and bad news, I give them something positive every day,” said Malone. “Most of the time, it’s as simple as looking at things in our daily lives with a new perspective.”

Malone’s Spiritual Food for Thought is like a ray of sunshine in the morning,” said Austin Daniels, Program Director of KFTX-FM In Corpus Christi. “We have it programmed at 8:20 am weekdays for the morning commute. Our listeners love her.”

Spiritual Food For Thought creates appointment listening, provides local sponsorship opportunities, and delivers the program to affiliates with custom local intros and outros, in addition to ready-to-share graphics or video.