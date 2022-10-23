Cole to Allentown

iHeartMedia Allentown announced has today that Derrick Cole has been named Program Director for WAEB-FM (B-104). Cole joins the Allentown market from iHeartMedia’s National Program Group, where he most recently served as the CHR Program Director. He also previously served as the Program Director for B104 and Program Director for FM97 in Lancaster, PA. He began his career at 98Q in Danbury and is a graduate of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting

Cole will report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia who said, “Derrick is a multi-faceted leader who embodies everything we seek in a Program Director for the year 2022 and beyond,” said Hurley. “He has great strategic vision and energy that will drive B104 to even greater heights.”

“I’m thrilled to jump back in Allentown!” said Cole. “Between Mike and Steph in the Morning and a great team behind the scenes, B104 is such a strong brand to once again be a part of.”