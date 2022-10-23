Country Hall Noms Due Friday

The 2023 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized during the annual Country Radio Hall of Fame Dinner and Awards Ceremony. The date and location of the awards ceremony will be released soon. Make your nomination HERE.

Founded in 1974, The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format.

Country Radio Seminar will take place Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 15 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for CRS 2023 is open and is $649 per person.