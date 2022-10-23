Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now

iHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations.

Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”

Miller joins the Central PA region from the Harrisburg sales team, where he most recently served as Account Executive. He also served as the PD/PMD for Z104.3 in Baltimore, MD; PD/PMD for 99.3 KISS-FM in Harrisburg, PA; APD/PMD for Z100 in Portland, OR; and Imaging Director for Q102 in Philadelphia, PA. He began his career at FM97 in Lancaster, PA when he was 16 and has been with the company ever since.

“I can’t thank the iHeart team enough for the opportunity to oversee programming for these iconic brands,” said Miller. “My experience with our sales team gives me a clear understanding of how all sides of our business operate and how they can grow. I started my career at fm97 in Lancaster when I was 16. Now, I get to work with an amazing programming team in Central PA and help grow all our brands.”