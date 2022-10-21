Triton, Audacy Top Triton’s September Chart

Triton Digital’s September podcast ranker shows that Stitcher held onto its #1 spot on the report for the month with 57.6M Average Weekly Downloads and 14.5M Average Weekly Users.

Audacy Podcast Network came in at #2 with 34M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.9M Average Weekly Users, followed by NPR at #3 with 32.5M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.6M Average Weekly Users.

The top three podcasts based on downloads included NPR News Now (NPR) climbing to #1, Crime Junkie (audiochuck) at #2, and Morbid (Wondery) climbing to #3.

Yet again, for listeners, the top 3 podcasts in September included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) at #1, Up First (NPR) at #2, and Morbid (Wondery) at #3.

New shows debuting during this period for listeners and downloads included KILLED (Stitcher Media), and new shows for listeners included All There Is with Anderson Cooper (WarnerMedia) and The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon (WarnerMedia).

For the month of September, there were 234M average weekly downloads for the top 20 publishers.