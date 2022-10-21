Hollis Partners With SiriusXM

SiriusXM has signed an agreement with The Rachel Hollis Podcast for the exclusive rights to distribute and sell advertising for the self-help podcast hosted by the three-time # 1 New York Times best-selling author.

The Rachel Hollis Podcast features interviews with top performers in business, media, and lifestyle, as well as topics including health and motivation.

The Rachel Hollis Podcast regularly ranks in the top 50 shows in its category on Apple Podcasts, and averages over 36 million downloads per year.

“Teaming up with SiriusXM allows us to further elevate the show, bringing it into an exciting new chapter,” says Rachel Hollis. “I believe we learn the most by listening to other people’s stories and sharing in conversation. My hope is to keep seeking out wisdom from our guests that spark curiosity and openness with an ever-evolving audience.”

“Rachel has spent years growing her influence from a humble blog to a lifestyle juggernaut that spreads across social media, books, audio, television and more,” said Daniel Osit, Chief Operating Officer of Stitcher. “With this deal, we’re pleased to help her reach new listeners and further grow her audience reach.”

New episodes of The Rachel Hollis Podcast will continue to be available every Tuesday and Thursday on Stitcher, the SXM App and all major podcast listening platforms.