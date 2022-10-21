Special Concert For Southwest Florida

BMI and iHeartMedia Fort Myers will present Songwriters for Southwest Florida, an Island Hopper Songwriter Fest relief concert benefiting hospitality workers in Lee County after the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The event will be held at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville, November 2nd at 7:00 pm. 100% of the proceeds going to the fund.

The benefit concert will feature BMI songwriters who have performed at the festival since its inception. Some of the singer/songwriters contributing to the night’s lineup include Aaron Barker, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Sheena Brook, Brooke Eden, Tim James, Paul McDonald, Frank Myers, Danny Myrick, Maggie Rose, Stephanie Quayle, Maia Sharp and more.

There is also an online auction with items signed by Luke Bryan, Hardy, Leslie Jordan, LOCASH, Mike Love of the Beach Boys, Frank Myers, and more. To bid on the auction items, visit www.songwritersforswfl.com, and to make online donations to the fund, please go to www.visitfortmyers.com.

“Hurricane Ian dealt a horrific blow to the coastline of Southwest Florida’s people and businesses, especially the hotel, hospitality and restaurant workers that we work so closely with each year in the planning and execution of the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest,” said Louis Kaplan, Sr. VP Programming-Ft Myers, iHeartMedia. “We’re so grateful to all of the festival artists, past and present, who have stepped up on behalf of the people who were so damaged by the storm. I’m lifted by all the support.”