When One Just Isn’t Good Enough

Last month, Fred and Paul Jacobs announced their tours of the Consumer Electronics Show for broadcasters. The response was strong enough for them to add a second tour. The custom-curated tours are open to all broadcasters.

The rates for the tours are $1,950 for Jacobs Media and jacapps clients and past attendees, and $2,100 for everyone else.

As always, we design our 90-minute tours to ensure you have prime access to the leaders of the companies we visit. Because of our official tour status with CTA (the Consumer Technology Association), we will be able to “jump the lines” when necessary, gaining close-up access to the exhibits along the way. CES professionals we have worked with in the past lead our curated tours. They have a strong understanding of radio and are able to connect these technologies with our everyday challenges.

CES runs from Thursday, January 5th to Sunday the 8th. It appears that both of our tours will be on the 5th, providing a great launch pad for your CES experience. We are also planning to host our dinner on Wednesday evening and will have a speaker provide us with a glimpse of what to expect and what not to miss.

The tour package includes:

– A general registration pass for CES, including LVCC, Eureka Park, C-Space, and more.

– Our 90-minute curated tour.

– A group dinner with a guest speaker from CTA.

– An invitation to a cocktail party we are hosting with other partners on Thursday evening at the Bellagio.

Discounted room rates at the Bellagio, MGM Grand, and the Sahara. We will provide information to all registrants and help coordinate your room booking; however, you are not obligated to stay at these hotels.