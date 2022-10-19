WFAN Superstars Join To Appear At Barrett Conference

Jeff Smulyan and Mark Chernoff will join Colin Cowherd, Jim Rome, Joy Taylor, Sam Pines, Don Martin and Amanda Brown at the the 2023 BSM Summit in Los Angeles. Jason Barrett’s sports conference is March 21-22, 2023.

Smulyan launched launched the sports talk format and WFAN and Chernoff was the PD at the station for many years.

Also scheduled to take part in sessions at the conference are Bonneville Executive Vice President of Regional Media Operations Scott Sutherland, FOX Sports Radio’s Vice President of Programming Scott Shapiro, and Good Karma Brands VP of Programming and SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio host Evan Cohen.

“Having some of the industry’s most accomplished professionals on hand to share their insights is a key part of making the BSM Summit beneficial for those in attendance,” said Jason Barrett. “Jeff, Mark, Scott, Evan and Scott have each established themselves as difference makers for many of sports media’s top companies, and it’s an honor to have them participate and pass along some of the lessons they’ve learned to help others across the media business succeed.”

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit BSMSummit.com.