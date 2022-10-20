Shula Launches New Key West Station

“The all-new 93.7 WKEY-FM, Mellow Rock” is now live. The station was launched by Buddy Shula’s Radio One Key West.

Shula said, Being a part-time Key West resident, I have studied the vibe of the city very carefully, and this is a format that will give listeners, advertisers, and tourists a truly unique local listening experience. I really respect the other heritage radio stations in Key West, they deserve a lot of credit, but the new 93.7 WKEY will be much different from those stations. The goal of Key 93 will be to add to what these stations have been doing for years, only better”