Zytle Slides Into LA

Cumulus has hired Aaron Zytle as the new PD for Country radio station 96.1 KYKZ-FM in Lake Charles, LA. Zytle will also host the morning show on the station.

Zytle has over 30 years’ experience in radio programming and was most recently Brand Manager and Morning Host for Country-formatted KUSJ-FM in Killeen, TX.

Elizabeth Blackstock, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Lake Charles/Beaumont, said: “We are pleased to have Aaron join our Cumulus team in Lake Charles. He has programmed Country, Rock and Alternative stations and is a great fit for our cluster and for KYKZ 96.1 FM, where he will also be heard in Mornings. Aaron has a passion for radio and for getting out in the community with our clients and listeners.”

Aaron Zytle commented: “I am excited to start a new chapter in my radio career programming KYKZ in Lake Charles. Great city, great food, and great Country music… What more could I ask for?”