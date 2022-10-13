TuneIn/Live365 Distribution Deal

A distribution agreement between TuneIn and Live365 has been worked out. Live365 broadcasters can now access TuneIn On Air distribution as part of Live365’s premium packages or as an add-on to any other package.

“This partnership with Live365 fits perfectly within our mission to reinvent radio for a connected world and democratize access to radio for broadcasters large and small. We believe great conversations are driven by the power of the human voice and we know our listeners rely on us to stay connected to the issues that matter to them most via our content catalog,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “We’re thrilled to help more broadcasters reach TuneIn’s expansive audience.”

“We’re excited to strike up this historic distribution deal with TuneIn to offer our Live365 Broadcaster Community access to TuneIn On Air’s unparalleled distribution reach,” said Jon Stephenson, Live365 CEO. “As internet radio pioneers, this is an extraordinary opportunity to combine forces and allow broadcasters to utilize Live365’s easy-to-use tools and licensing coverage while reaching TuneIn’s millions of listeners. We’re proud to offer this to our community as we focus on expanding our distribution offering.”