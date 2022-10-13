Wiley Joins Patrick Podcast Network

Marcellus Wiley, NFL All-Pro defensive end and former co-host of FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” and ESPN’s “SportsNation,” has joined the to The Dan Patrick Podcast Network. “More To It with Marcellus Wiley” launches October 18.

“Marcellus’ frequent appearances on my show dating back to his days as a Charger always stood out because he never showed up with cliché comments,” said Patrick. “He’s never been boring and I love that he brings something new to every conversation. I’m looking forward to listening to his new show and thrilled that he’s officially part of our family.”

“I’m honored to work with the legendary trailblazer Dan Patrick, whose path of success perfectly embodies the title of this podcast, ‘More to It,’” said Wiley. “I’m so excited to share these amazing journeys of perseverance and success with the world to inspire the inner power we all possess.”