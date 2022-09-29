Podcaster Legalities

Gordon Firemark is an entertainment industry Lawyer, Entrepreneur and Podcaster. He is offering a free, live online workshop exploring business and legal mistakes podcasters make.

Firemark looks at the components needed for a solid, professional businesslike approach to podcasting. He examines mistakes that podcasters make that stifle growth and success; and he has suggestions on how to get business and legal affairs in order without hiring an expensive attorney.

More information and registration for the October 17 event can be found Here.