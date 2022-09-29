KXLY Hires Veteran Host

Jim Diamond is coming out of retirement to host afternoon drive on KXLY-FM in Spokane, WA. Diamond is no stranger to the ‘Great Northwest’, spending more than two-decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018.

“Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional personality and has always wanted to work at The Big 99.9 Coyote Country. I’m looking forward to watching Jim connect with the listening audience of Coyote Country,” said Tery Garras, VP of Radio, Morgan Murphy Radio.

During his radio career Diamond has been nominated for 4 Country Music Association Broadcast Personality Awards for Medium Market and 2 Country Radio Broadcasters Nominations.