Good Karma “Pauses” Brett Favre Appearances

There’s a welfare money scandal taking place in Mississippi where several people have already plead guilty. Former Packer quarterback Brett Favre’s name has been associated with the scandal and his weekly appearances on Good Karma’s sports station in Milwaukee have been put on hold for now.

Over $70 million of federal money set aside for families in need were allegedly misspent in Mississippi. A lot of the money was diverted to pet projects, including $5 million at Favre’s urging to build a volleyball complex at the University of Southern Mississippi where his daughter played the sport.

Favre’s show on Sirius XM has also been put on hold for now.