Arrest Made in Murder of WWJ Overnight Anchor

54-year old Arthur Williamson has been charged with 1st degree premeditated murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with the intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment as police try to sort out the details behind the killing of WWJ-AM Detroit anchor Jim Mathews.

Williamson is accused of attacking the 57-year old Matthews with a hammer along with his 35-year-old girlfriend and two young children. He then tried to kill himself.

Authorities held a press conference Monday afternoon to detail what they knew so far and to lay out the charges against Williamson.

Police found Williamson in the basement of Mathews’ home when they were called to the scene after Mathews’ girlfriend escaped from the home and called 911. He was suffered from self-inflicted wounds and an overdose of some sort.

Police are calling it a domestic situation. Williamson was let into the house at about 6AM Friday. It was 6 hours later before police arrived, after the woman and one of the kids escaped the home and flagged down a motorist to call for help. Williamson was known to the family according to police. Two of Matthews’ children are also in the hospital along with his girlfriend.