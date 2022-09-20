FSR Weekday Lineup Addition

FOX Sports Radio has added Steve Covino and Rich Davis to the weekday lineup. Covino & Rich will take over the FSR’s 5 to 7 p.m. ET weekday timeslot, September 26.

“Covino and Rich will add a dynamic punch to an already rich roster,” said Don Martin, EVP Programming, iHeartMedia Sports and Scott Shapiro, FOX Sports Radio VP Sports Programming, in a joint statement. “They’re so talented we had to make room for them in what is the best sports talk lineup in the nation. We can’t wait to share this one-of-a-kind duo with even more listeners across the country.”

The duo first joined FSR in September 2021 as part of the network’s weekend football lineup. In addition to their move from weekends to weekdays on FSR, the duo will continue to host the long-running Covino & Rich Live podcast.

With the addition of Covino & Rich to FSR’s weekday lineup, The Doug Gottlieb Show will transition from a three-hour program to two hours, broadcasting weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. ET.